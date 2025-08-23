GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 194,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GEHC stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

