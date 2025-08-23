D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $686,872,000 after purchasing an additional 318,761 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Meta Platforms by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 132,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $76,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 138,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $754.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $730.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,803 shares of company stock valued at $235,276,424 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

