Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Sells $48,063.15 in Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Swenson sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $48,063.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,556,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,167.75. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.3650 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Nerdy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.7530 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 77.11%. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nerdy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nerdy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

