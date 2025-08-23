CW Advisors LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

CW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

