CW Advisors LLC Sells 9,620 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

CW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

GOVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

