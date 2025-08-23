Insider Selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) CAO Sells 207 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) CAO Timothy Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE COF opened at $221.2170 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

