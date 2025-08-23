Cee Holdings Trust Acquires 6,567 Shares of System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust acquired 6,567 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $41,503.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,911.04. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 12,584 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00.

System1 Price Performance

System1 stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.The business had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in System1 by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in System1 by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in System1 by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 115,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in System1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of System1 to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of System1 from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

