iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,937 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $141.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $143.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

