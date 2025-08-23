Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $450.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.86 and its 200 day moving average is $465.07. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.