Korea Investment CORP Sells 51,500 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $2,392,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI stock opened at $126.8570 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average is $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.43.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

