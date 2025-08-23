Graham Reeve Sells 763 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) COO Graham Reeve sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $64,832.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,410.51. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $87.5170 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $197.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

