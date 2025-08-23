Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Noble Roman’s had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Noble Roman’s Stock Up 11.7%

Shares of Noble Roman’s stock opened at $0.1675 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.