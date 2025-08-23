Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Lucky Strike Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $295.0680 million for the quarter.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LUCK opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -151.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUCK shares. Zacks Research upgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital cut Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,364,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,720. This represents a 0.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $194,778 over the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $123,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,117,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

