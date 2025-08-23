BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.308. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $97.0740 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.4% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.