ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH) Short Interest Update

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, adropof23.6% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Trading Up 6.0%

NYSEARCA BETH opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BETH. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (BETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a market cap-weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. It does not invest directly in bitcoin or ether.

