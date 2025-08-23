Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 67,300 shares, adropof24.0% from the July 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1,148.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.