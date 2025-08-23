Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,750,000 shares, adropof23.8% from the July 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently,2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently,2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIV. Wall Street Zen lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Investment and Management
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.