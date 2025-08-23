Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,219,900 shares, adeclineof24.2% from the July 15th total of 6,883,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52,199.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52,199.0 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PANHF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.7530 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
