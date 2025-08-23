Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,219,900 shares, adeclineof24.2% from the July 15th total of 6,883,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52,199.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52,199.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANHF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.7530 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

