Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading 27.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 5,122,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 523,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 5.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

