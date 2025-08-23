Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells $12,436.36 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) Director Donald Tang sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $12,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,795.12. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE RBOT opened at $6.6850 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Vicarious Surgical Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc. will post -10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vicarious Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 28,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.