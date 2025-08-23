Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) were up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 920,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 290,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 1.76.

About Sokoman Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.