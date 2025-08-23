Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 154,649 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,082,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,649 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $22,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.0760 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.93. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

