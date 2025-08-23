Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) vs. Click (NASDAQ:CLIK) Financial Contrast

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) and Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Click’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 12.00% 25.24% 15.29% Click N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Recruit and Click, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 1 0 3.00 Click 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $23.36 billion 4.00 $2.70 billion $0.85 14.06 Click $5.66 million 1.83 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Recruit and Click”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Click.

Summary

Recruit beats Click on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers HR solutions that support business clients’ recruiting and hiring activities and individual users’ job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. This segment also provides marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Click

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

