Financial Analysis: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and SC (OTCMKTS:SCNG)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) and SC (OTCMKTS:SCNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and SC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $267.64 million 0.60 -$87.54 million ($1.62) -1.57 SC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aemetis and SC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 0 3 0 3.00 SC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aemetis currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 569.29%. Given Aemetis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than SC.

Volatility & Risk

Aemetis has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SC has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and SC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -36.70% N/A -33.18% SC N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Aemetis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aemetis beats SC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products. In addition, it produces and sells ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. Further, the company markets and supplies USP alcohol and hand sanitizer; and produces renewable natural gas, as well as distilled biodiesel from various vegetable oil and animal waste feedstocks. Additionally, it researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. Furthermore, it sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About SC

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Strattner Financial Group Corp. is a subsidiary of Apollo Resources International, Inc.

