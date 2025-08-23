Contrasting Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) and Crane (NYSE:CR)

Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chervon and Crane, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chervon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crane 0 1 4 0 2.80

Crane has a consensus price target of $222.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Chervon.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chervon N/A N/A N/A $1.9396 1.61 Crane $2.23 billion 5.02 $401.10 million $6.01 32.31

This table compares Chervon and Crane”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Chervon. Chervon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chervon and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chervon N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Chervon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crane beats Chervon on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments. The company offers power tools and accessories for consumer, professionals, and industrial users, as well as original design manufacturer (ODM) customers; and outdoor tools and its accessories for professional and mass-market users. It provides its products under the FLEX, DEVON, EGO, SKIL, X-TRON and ODM brand names. The company also involved in investment holding activities; trading and financial management; sale of parts and components to home appliances business; design, operation, and sale of do-it-yourself products; and production and sale of gardening tools. Chervon Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

