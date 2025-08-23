Comparing Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) & ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Profitability

This table compares Comera Life Sciences and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comera Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comera Life Sciences and ProMetic Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comera Life Sciences $1.00 million 0.01 -$18.00 million N/A N/A ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comera Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMetic Life Sciences.

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Comera Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Comera Life Sciences has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comera Life Sciences beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc., a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

