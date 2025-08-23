Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $24.02 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,596 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.