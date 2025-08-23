Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $354.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $355.32. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

