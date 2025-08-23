Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Shares of OXY opened at $45.7340 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

