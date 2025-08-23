Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Director Carolyn Taylor Purchases 418 Shares

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Taylor acquired 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,060.54. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060.54. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9%

TNXP opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 828.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.93%. Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNXP. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

