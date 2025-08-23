Robert Gardner Harrison Sells 6,000 Shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider Robert Gardner Harrison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $13,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,720.94. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Gardner Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Robert Gardner Harrison sold 667 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $987.16.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.86% and a negative net margin of 30,306.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 73.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

