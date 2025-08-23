CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Insider Sudarshan Hebbar Purchases 9,563 Shares

CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Sudarshan Hebbar acquired 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $26,967.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,539.98. This trade represents a 18.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sudarshan Hebbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Sudarshan Hebbar acquired 4,392 shares of CalciMedica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $12,253.68.

On Thursday, August 14th, Sudarshan Hebbar acquired 1,584 shares of CalciMedica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $4,086.72.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CalciMedica stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. CalciMedica Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CalciMedica ( NASDAQ:CALC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, equities analysts forecast that CalciMedica Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

