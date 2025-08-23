Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMB opened at $24.7480 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. Primo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 12,400 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,601. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Cramer acquired 4,000 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,158.52. This represents a 45.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Primo Brands by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Brands by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

