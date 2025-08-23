Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAR. National Bankshares raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.