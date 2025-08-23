Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAR. National Bankshares raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE LAR opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.70 million and a P/E ratio of -29.18. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

