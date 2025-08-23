Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $31.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Wayfair Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE W opened at $77.7630 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,340.80. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,638,683.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 544,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,789 shares of company stock worth $87,587,895 in the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wayfair by 3,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

