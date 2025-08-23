Insider Buying: Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Augustus Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUG – Get Free Report) insider Brian Rodan purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,500.00.

