Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Roth Capital

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Get Kroger alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $69.4330 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 679,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.