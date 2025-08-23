KLA Corporation $KLAC Holdings Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $40,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 527.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $870.28 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $959.26. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.KLA’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,637. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.