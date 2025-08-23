1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $102.98 Million Stock Position in On Holding AG $ONON

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,344,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,750 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ON were worth $102,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $46.4770 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

