1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 415,793 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.73% of Antero Resources worth $92,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 721,767 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 275.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 25.3% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,816,000 after buying an additional 259,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.3%

AR stock opened at $30.8050 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

