Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $313.0345) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $290.23 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.19 and a 200 day moving average of $285.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

