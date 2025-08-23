1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $85.56 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,585 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $85,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $105.9950 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $108.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

