Compound Planning Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $318.9630 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

