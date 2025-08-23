Compound Planning Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after buying an additional 90,856 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.29 and a 200 day moving average of $191.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

