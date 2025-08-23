Summit Financial LLC Purchases 173 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $393,736,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $265,500,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $229.7750 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.25. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

