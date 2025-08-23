Candriam S.C.A. Buys 12,678 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 144,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 21.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 3.0%

ADM stock opened at $62.9430 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

