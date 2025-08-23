Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2,500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $49,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $607.0340 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $573.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

