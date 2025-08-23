Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

