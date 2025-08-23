Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 9,856 Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,973,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $624,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $518,328,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $433,431,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $404,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXE. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.42.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

