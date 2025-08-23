Compound Planning Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Compound Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 16.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,923,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $277.3750 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.76 and a 200-day moving average of $282.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

